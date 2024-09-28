PSG’s Luis Enrique admits he prefers a 50% pay cut over meeting with the press

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has said he is willing to take “a 50% pay cut” if it meant he could avoid talking to the press.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s Ligue 1 game against Rennes, Enrique said: “I have a lot of fun with you [the journalists], that is the truth.

“I’ve never shortened a press conference. I love to talk … But if I had the choice and right now I could sign a piece of paper saying I don’t talk to the press anymore and have 25%, in fact 50 % taken off [wages], I would sign it.

“But I think it’s going to be impossible because the contracts that the clubs sign demand that the coach speaks. I have a good time but if I could avoid it, I would; especially the post-game press conferences because I don’t have the energy to put up with certain things.”

The former Barcelona, Roma and Spain coach recently showed his frustration during a news conference when he was asked about former player Kylian Mbappé’s start to life at Real Madrid.

The Spanish manager vigorously shook his head when asked for his opinion on Mbappé’s performance and how his club will move on without him.

“My God … my God! You’re still here?” Enrique said. “Do you live here [in Paris] or what? Did you enjoy the Olympics? Good.”

Mbappé’s transfer saga ended in June when the forward agreed to join Madrid as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired.

The theme of the press conferences was always centred on the France captain, much to the exasperation of Enrique.

When asked in May, if he had spoken to Mbappé about his move to Madrid, Luis Enrique said: “I think that today is a rainy day, but at the same time very nice because it allows you to breathe a different air.

“I like rainy days, it reminds me of my homeland, Gijón. I think I have answered perfectly what you asked me.”