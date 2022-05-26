

By Chileshe Mwango

Acting Secretary to the cabinet Patrick Kangwa has directed the Public Service Management Division –PSMD- to stop receiving transfers of disciplinary cases involving civil servants from government ministries.

Mr. Kangwa has also directed permanent secretaries for various ministries to immediately stop requesting for transfers of such cases.

Speaking when he opened a meeting for Permanent Secretaries and Directors for Human Resource and Administration in Lusaka today, Mr. Kangwa noted that due to poor adherence to procedure by supervisors, disobedient workers go unpunished and their superiors unnecessarily get frustrated thereby transferring cases to PSMD when they can easily be dealt with.



Mr. Kangwa is also concerned that PSMD is no longer receiving disciplinary returns from ministries saying this makes one to wonder if unruly officers are being disciplined.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kangwa has noted the urgent need to address the leaking of government confidential information by some civil servants.

PHOENIX NEWS