PUBLIC RESOURCES PILFERAGE SHOCKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By Darius Choonya

The irregularities cited in the Auditor General Report on government payroll audit for the period 2017 to 2021 have shocked President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Hichilema says more work needs to be done to seal loopholes in government payroll system.

Recently, the report revealed that government spends K707 million on 9,800 ghost workers among other irregularities.

In reacting to the President’s statement on the report, leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile and Shiwangandu member of Parliament, Stephen Kampyongo, want those found wanting to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, other pronouncements made by the President include the continued fight against corruption, restoring the rule of law and reducing the cost of living.