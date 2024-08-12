PUBLIC SERVICE EXAMINATION AND CERTIFICATION STRATEGY SENSITISATION EXERCISE UNDERWA

PUBLIC SERVICE EXAMINATION AND CERTIFICATION STRATEGY SENSITISATION EXERCISE UNDERWAY



Today, stakeholders from various sectors have converged at the Nakonde Town Council Chamber to participate in a sensitization exercise on the Draft Public Service Examination and Certification Strategy.



This initiative, led by the Public Service Management Division (PSMD), aims to formulate a comprehensive strategy for public service examinations and certification.



The move follows a directive from His Excellency, the President of Zambia, to revert to the original mandate of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) in providing training for public service employees.



The PSMD’s Human Resource Development Department has scheduled a stakeholder validation exercise in three districts of Muchinga province: Nakonde, Chinsali, and Mafinga.



The two-day exercise in Nakonde, is running from August 12 to 13, 2024, brings together district Heads of Departments, Union Representatives, Local Authorities, Trade Unions, Government Universities, Colleges, and Professional bodies.



The goal is to validate the draft strategy, ensuring it meets the needs of all stakeholders.



This exercise is part of a broader effort to enhance public service delivery and capacity building in Zambia.



By engaging stakeholders and soliciting their input, the PSMD aims to create a robust and effective examination and certification strategy that benefits the public service sector as a whole.



Nakonde FM