PUBLIC WARNED AGAINST FAKE LEGAL PRACTITIONERS



Over 90 unauthorized individuals are allegedly providing legal services to unsuspecting members of the public.





LAZ Regulatory Enforcement Committee Member WEZI MWANDILA disclosed to ZNBC today that the impersonators have been drafting contracts, changing partnership certificates, and manipulating legal titles without proper authorization.





Mr. MWANDILA said such actions not only constitute serious legal violations but also pose significant risks to citizens.



He said LAZ has launched a comprehensive investigation into widespread legal impersonation, targeting individuals masquerading as licensed legal professionals.





Mr. MWANDILA has called on the public to be vigilant, urging citizens to verify the credentials of legal practitioners before engaging their services.



He further said LAZ is committed to compiling a comprehensive database of such fraudulent practitioners and taking decisive action.





Meanwhile, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority – ZAMRA- Legal Counsel, TEBHUBO MULIOKELA, a Practitioner whose identity was allegedly stolen and misused, with documents being forged under his name, has reported the matter to Kabwata police station.



ZNBC