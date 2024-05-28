Publish medical report from Kafue District Hospital -Lily Mutambo

When JJ Banda was picked up in Kafue he was found with sores on the legs they used screw drivers. They pulled his tongue with a plias, he cannot even speak properly, he has a lot of injuries. I challenge you to publish the medical report from the Kafue District Hospital and medical transfer records or documents which shows the injuries by the doctor who received him. The good Samaritans that found him have had their phones taken from them. Officers have taken phones from all that moved him from Kafue, he was in Chikankata.

The Minister Jack Mwiimbu is lying that he is Ok. Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda is not ok. Why was he so quick to thre@ten the medical staff at Medland Hospital. The reason why we have not seen any images is that the phones have been confiscated. There was so much confusion. If the Minister is saying the truth I challenge him to release the phones of the people who were with him from Kafue. He was picked up on the road where he was thrown by the roadside.

There is no law which compells the state to choose a medical facility for anyone.

JJ Banda was captured by UPND Cadres and they want to coverup.. Your time is up get ready to go!! Lillian Mutambo.