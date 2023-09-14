PUBLISH VEDANTA/KCM DETAILS-CHURCH

Lulamba Catholic parish Fr Augustine Mwewa has urged government to disclose to the nation the deals contained in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that it has signed with Vedanta.

Speaking on my development program on Shekinah Radio with regards to the coming back of Vedanta , Fr Mwewa charges that it is vital for members of the public to be aware of the deals contained in the agreement that government has signed with Vedanta in regards to running Konkola cooper mine – KCM in Chingola district.

Fr Mwewa has wondered the coming back of Vedanta stating that when in opposition the UPND was against Vedanta.

He says on grounds that UPND was against Vedanta when in opposition, there is need to highlight why it has decided to bring back Vedanta to take over KCM now that it has formes government

Meanwhile FR Mwewa has called on government to formally enact the access to information bill into law so that Zambians can have the right to access information with regards to issues of national interest at any given time.