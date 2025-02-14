PULE COUNSEL’S POLITICIANS
Opposition Christian Democratic Party -CDP- leader DANNY PULE has condemned political leaders who encourage young people to engage in insulting the government.
Speaking to journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka, Dr. PULE said he does NOT approve of the behaviour that is gaining traction in political discourse.
He said political leaders should be role models for young people, showing them the importance of respectful dialogue and constructive criticism rather than resorting to insults.
Dr. PULE said CDP is committed to fostering respectful and principled politics.
ZNBC
You are a politician yourself.
Begin by counseling yourself.
– How you abandoned your flock
– How you have “double eyes” for women
– etc