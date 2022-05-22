Pungwa; HH’s Drone proverb that terrified the PF.

By David Zulu.

Until three days ago, very few people had ever imagined or known what Pungwa was until the PF ‘Lamentations Team’ ignited a self inflicting debate from President Hakainde Hichilema’s Facebook page, generated by a post of a Bemba proverb: “Ubuchenjeshi bwa nkoko,pungwa tasakamana”.

As usual the PF who remarkably have a 6th sense of self cannibalism suddenly set the entire social media ablaze with their malicious illustrations, translations and hallucinations, as they screamed, howled and bawled to paint HH black.

As a matter of fact, there were thinly veiled ethnic undertones from the tribal party that insinuated that the President shouldn’t use Bemba because “he wasn’t one of us”. It was all clear for everyone to see that the President’s post had touched a raw nerve as one former diplomat with a permanent squint balked, as did many other self ordained defenders of the clique.

In this epic fight against corruption by the President that has unsettled the brethren, the Pungwa can be likened to a surveillance drone masquerading as a bird of prey on white collar criminals. Pungwa exhibits the kind of capability and hunting tactics that can be deployed to clandestine locations to provide real – time information on what criminals are up to when they think no one is watching.

Pungwa is a hovering observer with a bird’s eye view and unique aptitude as a drifting and silent spy homing in on secret activities of corrupt activities by criminal elements and their accomplices. This theory of Pungwa the bird of prey as an anti corruption drone terrorises criminals and as the Bible says, makes them flee even when no one pursues them.

operationPungwa