PUPIL GUILTY OF SENDING WATSAPP STINKER TO A WOMAN SHE FOUND IN HER MAN’S HOUSE WEARING A TOWEL ONLY

A 25 year old grade 12 pupil of Monze has pleaded guilty to harassing, or causing emotional distress to another woman through a message she sent her through whatsapp messaging application.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that Sharon Mweemba of Nchete Compound stood charged before the Monze Subordinate Court for Harassment through utilizing means of electronic communication.

She is alleged to have intentionally initiated a message through whatsapp with intent to harass or cause emotional distress to Mwendalubi Mweetwa.

When asked why she sent the message, Mweemba said she lost control as she had found Mweetwa in her fiancé’s home, wearing nothing but a towel.

Magistrate Leah Kabalata has adjourned the matter to 12th August, 2022 for statement of facts.