PUPIL KILLS SELF OVER FEARS OF REPEATING



A 15-YEAR-OLD girl of Chitulika village in Mpika, Muchinga Province, has committed suicide allegedly to escape the possibility of repeating her Grade 6.





It is believed that the victim, Gloria Kaonga, a Grade 6 pupil at Chitulika Primary School, was upset by an announcement from the school authorities that pupils who are not performing well will not be progressing to the next grade.





Muchinga Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola said the incident happened on Friday around 18:00 hours.



Her brother-in-law Brian Sinyangwe, 28, told the police that he had left home for work, leaving his wife and Gloria.





Around 17:00 hours, his wife is said to have also left home for the market but on return, she found her younger sister hanging in the kitchen.



Daily Mail