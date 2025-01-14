PUPILS SHOULD NOT PAY ANYTHING IN GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS, WARNS GOVERNMENT



GOVERNMENT has warned that no school head teacher or administration should ask pupils or parents to pay for anything in government schools.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Ministry of Education spokesperson Kunda Mando confirmed that government has taken up the full responsibility of paying for all expenses including books and uniforms for those who cannot afford it.



Mando warned that those schools purported to be charging pupils for aptitude tests will face disciplinary action once found guilty.





She said government had disbursed over K700 million school grants for the first term of 2025 throughout the country to over 13,000 schools.



Mando revealed that the grants were signed off last week and the money reached all school accounts yesterday.





She added that over K300 million has been allocated to secondary schools while K200 million has been given to primary schools.



Furthermore, she stated that Colleges of Education and the District Education Boards have been allocated K200 million.





“The Ministry of Education has taken up the amount of money paying on behalf of all Zambians through the free education policy.



We are not expecting any school to charge any pupil with anything. Every learner has the right to free education. We have heard that some schools are charging for aptitude tests. They are not supposed to pay and we have a social protection programme for the poor who can’t afford uniforms and other things,” she said.