PUPPETEERING: Let’s Put An End To This Disgrace In 2026- Fred M’membe

PUPPETEERING

#Zambia, just think about it! Why has the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia signed another deal when an agreement between the two countries to manufacture battery components already exists?

Mr Hakainde Hichilema has signed a deal with the Americans to give them our cobalt and other critical minerals at the exclusion of China and others. This is what they are praising Mr Hichilema for.

Compatriots, our country cannot continue on this shameful, disgraceful path. We have no sensible alternative but to work very hard, tenaciously and unite our people and put an end to this disgrace, treachery, betrayal in 2026.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party Zambia