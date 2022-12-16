PURCHASE OF GULFSTREAM JET UNDERWENT 24 HOUR TENDER- DEFENCE MINISTER

Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma, has revealed that the purchase of the Presidential Gulfstream G650 Jet was done under a suspicious 24-hour procurement process.

Speaking when he made a ministerial statement in Parliament on Thursday morning Mr. Lufuma says investigators have also discovered that the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) that was supposed to be a client never made a request for the purchase of the aircraft in accordance with procurement procedure.

He adds that government finds it unacceptable that the past regime spent an exorbitant one hundred and ninety-four point nine million US dollars ($194.9 million) on a Jet which costs far less and the state would have been made to spend an annual two million dollars ($2 million) in maintenance.

Mr. Lufuma further adds that the alleged mass corruption involved in the acquisition of the aircraft is a compelling factor for his government to sell it to recover the huge taxpayers’ money lost and has empathized that the disposal of the jet will be done in accordance with Article 210 Clauses (1) and (2) of the Public Finance Management Act No.1 of 2018.

The Defence Minister ended his closing statement by warning that investigations have been intensified by the Anti-Corruption Commission to establish who was involved in the dubious act.

Meanwhile, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Stardy Mwale has been arrested for alleged corrupt practices involving the purchase of the Presidential Jet and is allegedly linked to more than five hundred and ninety-three point nine million US dollars ($573.9 million).

Diamond TV