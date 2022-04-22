Put Zambia first, President’s mother counsels son, HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s mother, Elizabeth Mulomba, has advised the Head of State to place Zambia first in everything that he does.

She said this at her base, the President’s farm in Kalomo.

President Hichilema, with First Lady Mutinta, has been visiting his farms in Namwala, Kalomo and Choma districts in Southern Province.

Kalemba April 22, 2022

In the picture, left to right: President Hakainde Hichilema’s son Habwela, First Lady Mutinta, the President’s mother, Elizabeth Mulomba and President Hichilema at the farm in Kalomo.

Picture courtesy of Brian Mwiinga/State House