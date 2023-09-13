Putin claims the United Kingdom ‘instructed attack on Russian nuclear plant’

The president of Russia said that Ukrainian soldiers who were captured admitted to being told by British secret services to damage the facility.

He also said that the UK did not fully understand how serious the consequences of planning an attack were, and that he felt like the UK was trying to make him angry.

Speaking in Vladivostok, Putin asked if they are aware of the consequences of their actions.

Are they trying to make us angry enough to attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Does the leader of the UK know what his secret agents are doing in Ukraine.

Putin also said that the US government might have been involved in overseeing the attack. This information was reported by The Times.

He did not say which atomic facility was supposedly attacked.

Russian forces have taken control of a nuclear station called Zaporozhzhia in the south of Ukraine for over a year now.

Soldiers from Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking the area near the plant’s six reactors.

Putin will meet with Kim Jong-un tomorrow to talk about a deal involving nuclear weapons.