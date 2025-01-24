Putin expresses readiness for talks with Trump

The Kremlin announced Friday, January 24, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, but emphasized that Moscow is waiting for “signals” from Washington.

“Putin is ready. We are waiting for signals,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, reiterating the Russian leader’s willingness to initiate dialogue.

Both leaders have indicated an openness to meet and discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, Trump has threatened Russia with stricter economic sanctions unless Moscow agrees to end the conflict.

Peskov declined to provide specifics about a potential meeting, stating it was “hard to read coffee grounds” to predict the likelihood of such talks taking place.

The Kremlin spokesperson also rejected Trump’s assertion that the war in Ukraine could be resolved by reducing oil prices. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Trump suggested he would request Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices, claiming, “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately.”

Peskov dismissed this claim, emphasizing that the conflict is rooted in Russia’s national security concerns and issues affecting Russians living in Ukraine. He criticized the “lack of desire and complete refusal of Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia’s concerns,” framing these as the key factors driving the ongoing crisis.

The announcement underscores the tension between the two nations as the global community continues to monitor developments in the Ukraine conflict.