PUTIN FIRES DEPUTY DEFENCE CHIEF AMID SUPPLY FAILURES

(BBC) Vladimir Putin has fired the general charged with managing the Russian military’s faltering logistics operations in Ukraine.

Gen Dmitry Bulgakov, a deputy defence minister, was removed from his role today, the defence ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry said the 67-year old was “released” to transfer into a new role.

He will be replaced by Col Gen Mikhail Mizintsev, who managed Moscow’s brutal siege at the port city of Mariupol.

Gen Bulgakov has run the military’s logistics operations since 2008 and was responsible for keeping Russian troops supplied after their deployment to Syria in 2015.

But observers say he has become side-lined in Moscow in recent months, with many blaming him for the chaotic logistics operations that have dogged Russia’s advance and seen their troops left undersupplied.

In recent months, the Kremlin has been forced to approach North Korea and Iran – two of its only remaining allies – for new artillery and drone supplies.