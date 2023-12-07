Putin under fire as Ukraine destroys supersonic fighter over Black Sea

Video has been found of Ukraine shooting down a cutting-edge Russian bomber over the Black Sea, which is a big victory against Vladimir Putin’s military.

The very fast warplane with two engines was getting ready to attack in the Odesa region when it got shot down by Ukrainian air defenses near Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island.

Russian searchers looked really hard but couldn’t find the two pilots who were supposed to have been thrown out of the aircraft.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky praised his air defences for shooting down the Su-24M tactical bomber in the incident.

Mr Zelensky said in his talk at night that a Russian warplane was shot down today near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

The plane was going to attack the Odesa area. The terrorists lost again.

We will keep working to make sure the terrorists lose. “We are making our air defense system stronger. ”

