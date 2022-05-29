Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this morning.

Putin told the two leaders that supplying arms to Ukraine was “dangerous”, warning “of the risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis”, the Kremlin said.

Putin also said he was ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports during Moscow’s military campaign, it added.

“Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” the Kremlin said.

“An increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which, of course, will require the removal of the relevant sanctions.”

“Special attention” was paid to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, “which is frozen through the fault of Kyiv”, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin confirmed the openness of the Russian side to the resumption of dialogue.”