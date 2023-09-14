Vladimir Putin has blamed the UK for planning a strike on a Russian nuclear facility. He criticized Rishi Sunak for not grasping the situation in the Ukraine war.

The Russian president said that Ukrainian soldiers who were captured admitted to being told by British secret services to damage the facility.

He also blamed the UK for not understanding the negative effects of planning an attack, and said he was being provoked.

When Putin spoke in Vladivostok, he asked if the people understand the seriousness of their actions.

Are they trying to make us angry so that we attack Ukrainian atomic power stations.

Does the leader of Britain know what his undercover agents are doing in Ukraine.

Putin also said that the US government might have been in charge of the attack, according to The Times.

He did not say which atomic facility was supposedly attacked.

Russian forces have taken control of the Zaporozhzhia nuclear station in the south of Ukraine for over a year.

Soldiers from both Russia and Ukraine have claimed that each other’s soldiers have fired explosives near the six reactors of the plant.

Putin is going to meet Kim Jong-un, who is the leader of North Korea, tomorrow. They will talk about an agreement regarding nuclear weapons.

The meeting has made Western countries worried that Moscow might buy weapons to use in the war in Ukraine.

Last week, US authorities expressed worries that the two would talk about the chance of North Korea providing weapons for Russian soldiers to use in Ukraine.

They will have a meeting after the Russian Defense Minister visits North Korea in July.

People think that he made secret agreements to give weapons to the Kremlin for their war in Ukraine while he was there.