Putin’s car ‘attacked’ in ‘assassination attempt over Ukraine war

VLADIMIR Putin’s limousine was allegedly attacked in a possible assassination attempt as the war in Ukraine rages on, Kremlin insiders claim.

The Russian tyrant’s car was hit by a “loud bang” on its left front wheel which was followed by “heavy smoke”, sources close to the leader allege.

Putin’s limo was driven to safety with the president unharmed – but there have been multiple arrests from his security service, it is claimed.

It is reported some of his bodyguards have vanished amid claims secret information about the 69-year-old’s movements were compromised, according to the General GVR Telegram channel.

The anti-Kremlin channel claims Putin was travelling back to his official residence in a decoy motorcade amid security fears.

The “backup” convoy was made up of five armoured cars, with Putin in the third, it is claimed.