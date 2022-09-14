Putin’s car ‘attacked’ in ‘assassination attempt over Ukraine war

By on No Comment

VLADIMIR Putin’s limousine was allegedly attacked in a possible assassination attempt as the war in Ukraine rages on, Kremlin insiders claim.

The Russian tyrant’s car was hit by a “loud bang” on its left front wheel which was followed by “heavy smoke”, sources close to the leader allege.

Putin’s limo was driven to safety with the president unharmed – but there have been multiple arrests from his security service, it is claimed.

It is reported some of his bodyguards have vanished amid claims secret information about the 69-year-old’s movements were compromised, according to the General GVR Telegram channel.

The anti-Kremlin channel claims Putin was travelling back to his official residence in a decoy motorcade amid security fears.

The “backup” convoy was made up of five armoured cars, with Putin in the third, it is claimed.

Putin’s car ‘attacked’ in ‘assassination attempt over Ukraine war added by on
View all posts by zamobserver →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.