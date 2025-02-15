Putting a cow on a K500 Note instead of a Lion or Befitting Animal of Stature-  Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Putting a cow on a K500 Note instead of a Lion or Befitting Animal of Stature



…ba posa namposa mabwe…



Yesterday the UPND bloggers insulted me for stating a fact,that the new K500 note has a cow instead of a befitting animal of stature such as a Lion or Elephant.



Infact, the Lion is now on a K5 coin.



The angry UPND bloggers said it was not a cow, but a buffalo!



So what animal is a cow?



A cow is part of the Bovidae family of cloven-hoofed mammals, also known as bovids.



Mature female cattle are called cows and mature male cattle are bulls.



Young female cattle are called heifers, young male cattle are oxen or bullocks, and castrated male cattle are known as steers.



Cow; female cattle, bison, buffalo, and some antelopes.



So nina lakwa chani?



This is the trouble of doing things in secrecy, planning, tendering and procuring, and printing currency notes in deep secrecy to a process that should be open, consultative and public…

It was so secret that even Cabinet approved the chaos in retrospect, only last Thursday.



Now because they think of cows all the time, they think it’s the most important national symbol…to the extent that _baposa namposa mabwe_!