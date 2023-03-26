PUTTING THE SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY INTO PERSPECTIVE…….The Summit for Democracy Needs to Target Democracy’s Primary Adversary—And It’s Not Authoritarianism

: PUTTING THE SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY INTO PERSPECTIVE, PART TWO

…….The Summit for Democracy Needs to Target Democracy’s Primary Adversary—And It’s Not Authoritarianism

Storytelling about democracy has become a gloomy affair.

Democratic values are under attack worldwide from a classic villain: authoritarian forces from China to Russia to Iran have gained in global influence, and once-promising emerging democracies have been captured by autocrats.

This narrative is compelling. Everyone loves a story that has clear heroes and villains. But the battle against authoritarianism, while crucial, is only one thread in democracy’s narrative. A victory here cannot guarantee a happy ending.

The upcoming Summit for Democracy—the second of two Summits organized by the Biden administration to “renew democracy in the United States and around the world”—is an opportunity to bring attention to another important plotline.

Democracy faces an internal struggle: the failure to live up to its promise and project a positive vision for the future. Focusing on tackling authoritarianism without also ensuring democracies are delivering on their promise will inevitably lead to disappointment.

To yield meaningful, lasting results, the upcoming Summit should encourage governments to make—and fulfill—realistic commitments and hold themselves accountable for delivering for their people.

“But the reality is that the appeal of autocracy is ephemeral.”

AUTHOR/CONTRIBUTOR

Dr. Fernanda Buril

Erica Shein

Chad Vickery