Questionable appointment of Zambia Railways  Managing Director Cuthbert Malindi has attracted ACC interest

ACC PURSUES ZR MD HIRE



The questionable appointment of Zambia Railways (ZR) Managing Director Cuthbert Malindi has attracted the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) interest, who have pledged to engage the hiring institution for corrective measures.





Responding to a Daily Revelation press query, ACC head of corporate communication Timothy Moono, stated that they plan to engage the Zambia Railways board and management to understand the matter better and ensure corrective action is taken. This followed a complaint from Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, concerning the alleged irregular manner in which Malindi was appointed. Mwamba also asked the ACC to prosecute all those to be found wanting for irregularly facilitating Malindi’s appoint.





It is alleged that Malindi in August last year, as board member for Zambia Railways, chaired a panel of interviewers that interviewed 10 applicants for the position managing director. All the 10 applicants failed the interviews. Following this failure, Zambia Railways board chairperson Emmanuel Hachipuka told Daily Revelation that he was headhunting for the company managing director, and wanted to have somebody who people would not criticise him for regionalism.





However, two months ago, Zambia Railways board announced Malindi as the new MD.





In a written response to Daily Revelation, the ACC confirmed that they were looking into the matter, and would further



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/acc-pursues-zr-md-hire/