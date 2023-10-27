Questions raised about Maine’s ‘weak gun laws’

At the press conference, a reporter wanted to know about Maine’s yellow flag law and what the officials knew about the suspect before the mass shooting.

Many people are worried that the law, which is supposed to prevent people with mental health problems from having guns, was not followed in this case.

On Thursday night, a Republican senator from Maine named Susan Collins said that based on the facts we have, it seems clear that the yellow flag should have been triggered.

Sauschuck answers the comment about the yellow flag by saying: “I won’t talk about who knew what at this moment because we are still actively dealing with a changing situation. ”

“We are actively searching for one person who has eight arrest warrants for the crime of murder. ”

It is not clear if anyone used the yellow flag law in the suspect’s case, but since Thursday, gun-control advocates have been blaming the killings on what they call Maine’s “weak gun laws. ”

According to the yellow flag law, authorities can keep someone they think is mentally ill and dangerous to themselves or others.

The law is not as strict as red flag laws. It states that the police must first get a medical evaluation and prove that the person is a threat before they can ask a judge to take away their guns.

The person named Robert Card was known for behaving in strange and unpredictable ways. He had a record of threatening to kill someone, and he stayed in a mental health center for two weeks before being let go.