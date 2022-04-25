QUESTIONS THAT MUST BE ANSWERED BY HH AT HIS PRESSER

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

1. Given that the 2022 national budget was to be funded 45% by money borrowed from the IMF, and further given the fact that there are continuous delays in obtaining the IMF loan, what alternative plans does Government have to fund the 2022 national budget?

2. So far fuel prices have been increased by more than 50% in the past 3 months, from around K17 in December 2021 to around K26.50 today. Government has further hinted that more increments are coming before end of June 2022. Are these high fuel prices going to be temporal or they are permanent? If they are temporal, then when should Zambians expect fuel prices to start coming down?

3. Given the fact that every time fuel prices go up, the prices of almost everything follow suit, what plans does Government have to reduce the cost of living despite the continuous increment in fuel prices?

4. With the introduction of free education, classroom space has proved to be a challenge thereby resulting in extremely big classes of up to 180 pupils per class. This obviously compromises the quality of education being given to learners. What immediate plans does Government have to address this problem?

5. Last week, you issued a statement that you have never cut deals with any alleged corruption offender. How would you describe the agreement that the State entered into with Faith Musonda for her money to be forfeited to the State in return for her not to be prosecuted?

6. Given the fact that the State has previously entered into an Immunity Agreement with Faith Musonda, why should the Zambian people not believe the Immunity Agreement that you have now allegedly entered into with Mr Milingo Lungu?

SET 25.04.2022