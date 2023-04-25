QUEUES CONTINUE AT NAPSA FOR PARTIAL WITHDRAWALS

Potential National Pension Scheme Authority- NAPSA beneficiaries have continued to flock offices in Choma to access their partial benefits.

President Hakainde Hichilema recently signed into law the NAPSA Amendment Bill to allow contributors withdraw 20% of their pension.

A check by Byta FM Zambia Monday morning, found long queues at the district NAPSA office with potential beneficiaries lining up as early as 04:00 hours.

One of the potential beneficiaries, Stanley Kantomba, says the process is very swift and has since commended the President for signing the NAPSA bill into law.

Kantomba however complains of having to spend long hours in the line to start the manual process due to long queues.

NAPSA has paid out over K19 million to 2,376 individuals since the commencement of partial withdrawal last week.

NAPSA Director General, Muyangwa Muyangwa however says the number of withdrawals continues to change as the process is online.

Byta FM