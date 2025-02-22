QUICK FACTS ABOUT THE NEW BANKNOTES: K50



✅ The K50 falls within the Medium Value category of the six banknotes.





✅ When you tilt the K20, the security thread (marked 2 on the illustrative notes) appears to move and changes colour from green to magenta.





✅ Black-cheeked Love Birds are depicted in the bottom left corner of the reverse side of the K50.





✅ The K50 is 5mm bigger than the K20 and 5mm smaller than the K100.



✅ All banknotes can be checked the same way: Look, Feel, Tilt.



Source: Bank of Zambia