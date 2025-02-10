Disgraced singer R. Kelly is facing a new lawsuit from six alleged victims claiming he has failed to pay the bulk of a $10.3 million judgment awarded against him in 2023. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the victims—Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen, Kelly Rogers, Faith Rogers, Roderick Gartrell, and Gem Pratts—say they have received less than $500,000 collectively and are still owed over $9.9 million.

The judgment stems from accusations that Kelly and his former record label, Universal Music, shut down a screening of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly in 2018. The victims, who shared their experiences of abuse in the docuseries, are now seeking the unpaid balance from both Kelly and Universal Music.

The judgment was issued in August 2023, but Kelly reportedly contested it, claiming he was unaware of the case and should not be held accountable. His current attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told TMZ the default judgment was entered before she joined Kelly’s legal team and confirmed that an appeal is pending.

Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for sex crimes, has faced scrutiny over whether his victims would ever receive full compensation. Despite receiving partial payments, the six victims argue they are entitled to the remaining millions.

The case adds to Kelly’s mounting legal and financial troubles as his victims continue to pursue justice.