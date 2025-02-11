R. Kelly’s lawyer speaks out after claims singer still owes six of his victims over $9 million

Six alleged victims are suing R. Kelly, accusing the R&B singer of failing to fully pay a $10.3 million judgment awarded to them in 2023.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the victims claim Kelly has only paid a small portion of the sum owed.

Six victims, including Lizette Martinez and Lisa Van Allen, allege Kelly still owes over $9.9 million of a $10.3 million judgment awarded in 2023. Despite their efforts, they claim to have received less than $500,000 so far.

The group, featured in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, is now targeting Kelly and his former label, Universal Music, for payment, accusing Kelly of attempting to block a screening of the documentary in 2018.

Kelly is contesting the $10.3 million judgment filed against him in August 2023. He argued that he was unaware of the case and shouldn’t be held responsible.

Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal child sex convictions in Chicago in February 2023, and 30 years in New York on federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in 2022.

Kelly’s current lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told TMZ … “This outrageous default judgment was entered contrary to court rules, legal precedent, and basic principles of fairness. A New York court conducted a hearing in Mr. Kelly’s absence and without his knowledge while he was incarcerated in Chicago, awarding a staggering $10,000,000 to plaintiffs for conduct committed by someone else.”

She added, “A pattern has emerged from courts across the country deciding that Mr. Kelly is not entitled to the same Due Process rights as everyone else. It’s getting old. No court would have been that cavalier with the money of a white man. Our appeal is pending on this issue.”