R3.6 million found in car boot during Mpumalanga drug lab raids



Police minister Senzo Mchunu has confirmed the discovery of R3.6 million in cash stashed in the boot of a Mercedes-Benz during a major police operation targeting illegal drug laboratories in Standerton, Mpumalanga.



The raids, part of an intensified crackdown on drug-related crimes, resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, a mix of South African and Mozambican nationals.



Authorities also seized narcotics and assets valued at over R60 million, including 11 high-end vehicles.



Minister Mchunu praised the success of the operation and reiterated government’s commitment to dismantling drug networks across the country.