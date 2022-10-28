Race to succeed former President Edgar Lungu on…as 5 candidates pay K200,000 each so far none refundable



Up to five candidates have paid up a whooping non-refundable figure of K200, 000 each to be included on the list of people vying to succeed the sixth President of Zambia Edgar Lungu as leader of the main opposition party Patriotic Front (PF).



Among the ´heavy weights´ in no order of importance are former Defence Minister Geoffrey Mwamba aka GMB, leader of the opposition in the House hon. Brian Mundubile, Matero Legislator hon. Miles Sampa and former fisheries and agriculture Minister Hon. Greyford Monde.

Others are former Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya albeit the list is expected to spike up before the deadline that falls on 28th October 2022.

The most coveted political party slot opened after President Edgar Lungu announced that he would retire from active politics following last August poll that won by President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.



Others expected to file in their nominations and pay the non-refundable $12, 500 equivalent are Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and current acting leader hon. Given Lubinda, subject to verification.



All this activity is ahead of a crucial party convention set for March 2023 where a final winner will be elected to represent the PF in the 2026 general elections.



Pundits have expressed optimism in the show of interest and confidence for the party leadership, unprecedented in Zambian politics for a party that just lost power.



Analysts say the mounting interest in the party leadership is an indication that the party still had support in the country that keeps attracting people that should have jumped ship by now.

Source: Patriotic Front Secretariat