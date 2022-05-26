PF MOURNS MRS KABESHA

Friday 26th May, 2022

It is with utmost grief that we have learnt of the passing on of Mrs. Racheal Kabesha, wife to Attorney General, Mr. Mulilo Kabesha.

The Patriotic Front wishes to convey its deepest condolences to Mr Kabesha and his family. Our hearts and prayers go to them during this very difficult period.

May Mr Kabesha and family find comfort and solace in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour even as they mourn the loss of their beloved one.

Issued by

Hon Nickson Chilangwa

Acting Secretary General

Patriotic Front