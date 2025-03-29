Rachel Kolisi takes Kolisi Foundation to CCMA over dismissal



Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has reportedly filed a complaint with South Africa’s Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), alleging she was forced out of her role as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. The foundation, which she co-founded with Siya in 2019, focuses on addressing social inequality, education, and gender-based violence.





Reports indicate that Rachel stepped down as CEO around the time of the Rugby World Cup final in 2023, but recent legal filings suggest her departure was not entirely voluntary. Documents submitted to the CCMA on March 25, 2025, claim that the foundation’s board created “intolerable” working conditions, leading to what she describes as a “constructive dismissal.” Under South African labor law, this occurs when an employee resigns due to an unbearable work environment. Rachel is reportedly seeking either reinstatement or compensation.





Her dispute with the foundation follows her highly publicized divorce from Siya Kolisi, announced in October 2024. Sources suggest that tensions may have arisen due to her outspoken social media presence during the split, though the foundation’s board has not publicly addressed this. Insiders credit Rachel as a key figure in shaping and running the foundation, making her exit a significant change for the organization.





The Kolisi Foundation has yet to release an official statement on the matter, and the CCMA will now determine the case based on the evidence presented. Given the Kolisi family’s public stature and the foundation’s role in South African communities, the dispute has drawn widespread attention.