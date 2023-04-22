Radio Mano testifies in Kambwili’s Hate speech court case

T rial in a matter involving Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili has continued in the Kasama Subordinate Court.

This is in a case in which Dr. Kambwili is charged with the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule for persons because of tribe and place of origin, contrary to section 70 (1) of the penal code of the laws of Zambia.

And Radio Mano Marketing and Advertising Manager Marjory Chibwe has testified that the station had entered into partnership with political parties to air their respective campaign advertisements.

She told the court that she was, however, approached on February 17th, 2022 by two Police officers in Kasama demanding a release of the recording.

The Court was further told by Radio Mano Senior Programme Officer Nellia Luhanga that she backs up recorded programs in the computer that she keeps under her custody at work.

The court later adjourned to visit the Radio station to appreciate how Dr Kabwili’s programme was run on air.

Dr. Kambwili is appearing before Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba in a case which commenced on March 6TH, 2023.