MR. RAE HAMOONGA EMERGES AS THE SPOKESPERSON OF THE YEAR 2024 DURING THE ZIPRC ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN LIVINGSTONE





THE 2025 Zambia Institute of Public Relations and Communication Annual Conference wrapped up on Friday with a gala dinner and awards night at Avani Hotel in the tourist capital.





In the category of Spokesperson of the Year 2024, Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer, Mr. Rae Hamoonga (SACP), emerged the winner and the ZIPRC CEO, Mr. Nimon Muleya, received the award on his behalf.





The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, which for the first time managed to facilitate for its Public Relations Unit to participate in this year’s ZIPRC Annual Conference, congratulates the Zambia Police Service and Mr. Rae Hamoonga for this accolade, and further applauds ZIPRC for advancing and promoting the PR profession in the country.





The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security shall always continue to provide policy guidance to the Zambia Police Service, to ensure it maintains its growing reputation of being a human rights-based and people-centred law enforcement institution.