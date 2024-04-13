RAIFORD KALABA DIES AGED 37

KALABA DIES AGED 37
FORMER Chipolopolo midfield maestro Rainford ‘Master’ Kalaba has died aged 37 after suffering from severe fractures and concussion.
Kalaba was on Saturday morning involved in a ghastly accident along Kafue Lusaka road.
The former nimble footed player was then evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital ICU where he succumbed to death.
May His Soul Rest in Peace 🕊️
Sad
Oh dear Rainford, why oh why, you had everything to live for and so much to give to your homeland. Rest in peace, your midfield play will always be remembered.
Too bad for the guy . It’s sad indeed for mother Zambia.
Very sad indeed. MHSRIEP.