

Rainbow Party rebranding to shake off homosexuality tag

Party agreed to change the organisation’s name to Economic Front to clear the perception that it was associated with homosexuality.



Party president Wynter Kabimba says the central committee agreed to rebrand to make it [party] more appealing to Zambians.

“There was a perception that the Rainbow Party had to do with homosexuality. Even when you Google, the Rainbow flag is a symbol of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT),” Mr Kabimba said.



And the party’s first secretary general Robert Chikwelete said Economic Front is what was available at the Registrar of Societies after submitting about three other proposed names.



Mr Chikwelete said with the happenings in the country, the Economic Front is poised to bring change in people’s welfare after 2026, when the country holds the generalelection.



“I can assure you that by the third quarter of next year, you will see the outlook of the

Economic Front. We already have overwhelming support because Zambians feel ‘cheated’ on the promises made by the governing party such as cheap mealie-meal and lower prices of fuel,” Mr Chikwelete said.- Zambia Daily Mail