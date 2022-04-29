RD CONGO 🇨🇩

RAINFORD KALABA IN HIGH SPIRITS AND STILL AT MAZEMBE

Zambian midfield maestro Rainford Kalaba is still very much a TP Mazembe player, Chipolopolo Die Hards can exclusively reveal. Kalaba who is the 3rd most capped player when it comes to the Zambia National Team with 103 CAPS and 15 goals to his name has not featured at his club for some time now which has left many wondering as to what could be wrong.

Kalaba is not alone though when it comes to not seeing that much game time at the Kamalondo based side. Fellow club legend Tresor Mputu has also hardly played that many games this season under Mazembe coach Franck Dumas which was not the case under previous coach Mihayo Kazembe who even went the extra mile by handing Kalaba the captains armband.

The Zambian though remains hopeful, in high spirits and continues to train everyday with the rest of his teammates and it could only a matter of time before we see him stepping on to the field yet again at the Stade de Mazembe or in Chipolopolo colors.

Rainford passes his regards to all the fans who continue to support him !

@chipolopolodiehards