Ramaphosa accuses big business of overstepping, declares government decisions are for the people





President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken aim at South Africa’s business sector, accusing it of trying to dictate the direction of the African National Congress (ANC) and the government amid mounting tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU).





Speaking at an ANC event in Johannesburg on April 6, Ramaphosa revealed that business leaders, including those from Discovery and Anglo Platinum, had sent a letter to him and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, urging both parties to maintain the GNU after its instability during the 2025 budget vote.





“They wrote a letter to both myself and John Steenhuisen, but business does not dictate what happens in government,” Ramaphosa said, stressing that the ANC’s decisions are driven by the needs of the people rather than corporate interests. “We are influenced by what our people say, not under pressure from business or whoever.”





The fallout from the budget vote, which saw the DA and Freedom Front Plus reject the fiscal framework on April 2, has raised concerns about the future of the GNU. Business leaders have warned of economic turmoil, including the potential loss of R1 trillion in market value, should the coalition break apart.





Ramaphosa acknowledged their concerns but reaffirmed that while business may express its views, it does not hold the power to shape government policy. “Business is not elected. The people in Parliament are elected to represent everyone, including business views, but they don’t dictate our path,” he emphasized.