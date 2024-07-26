Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as South Africa’s first female Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as the new Chief Justice of South Africa, marking a historic first for the country as she becomes the first woman to hold the position. Maya, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Justice, will assume her new role effective September 1.

Vincent Magwenya, the President’s spokesperson, announced the appointment, highlighting that it followed the president’s consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of political parties in the National Assembly, as required by the Constitution.

Maya’s suitability for the role was affirmed by the JSC after her interview on May 21. “The commission subsequently assured the president of Justice Maya’s suitability to lead the judiciary in the country based on the interview, Justice Maya’s qualifications and judicial record, her leadership qualities, her experience as a judge in various courts, her past leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and her role as deputy chief justice,” said Magwenya.

He further emphasized that Maya’s appointment represents a significant milestone for South Africa, as she is the first woman to be appointed Chief Justice.

“President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming Chief Justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her,” Magwenya added. Justice Mandisa Maya’s appointment is expected to bring a new era of leadership to South Africa’s judiciary.