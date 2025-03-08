Ramaphosa calls for urgent action to revive Johannesburg, launches special task team



President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of Johannesburg, describing it as “not a pleasing environment” during a meeting with the city’s Executive Council.





In response, he announced the creation of a special task team, the Presidential Johannesburg Working Group, aimed at tackling the city’s mounting challenges.





The initiative will bring together representatives from government, business, labor, and civil society to accelerate service delivery, stabilize finances, and promote economic growth and job creation.





Ramaphosa’s decision was driven by a late-night drive through Johannesburg’s central business district, where he witnessed firsthand the extent of the city’s decline.





He stressed the urgent need for intervention, particularly in revitalizing the long-neglected inner city.



The working group is modeled after a similar initiative in eThekwini, where collaboration between stakeholders led to tangible improvements in infrastructure and service delivery.





Given Johannesburg’s role as South Africa’s economic hub, contributing 16% to the national GDP, its recovery is seen as a national priority.





Ramaphosa acknowledged that government alone cannot resolve Johannesburg’s financial and governance crises, as well as its crumbling infrastructure, including failing water and electricity systems.





The new initiative aligns with his broader strategy to stabilize municipalities across the country, with Johannesburg identified as a key focal point for renewal.