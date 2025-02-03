Ramaphosa clarifies South Africa receives no U.S. funding except PEPFAR, amid Trump’s threats





Following threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump to cut funding for South Africa, Ramaphosa has reiterated that the country does not receive any other U.S. financial aid aside from PEPFAR contributions, which support the nation’s HIV/AIDS programs.





Trump’s remarks, which claimed South Africa is “confiscating” land and mistreating certain groups, prompted calls for a full investigation into the matter.