Ramaphosa considering Afrikaner appointment as U.S. Ambassador



President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly weighing the appointment of an Afrikaner as South Africa’s next ambassador to the United States, following the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025.



According to BusinessTech, Ramaphosa and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola have narrowed the shortlist to four Afrikaner candidates, among them Roelf Meyer, the former National Party negotiator during the CODESA talks.



The move comes at a time of diplomatic strain between Pretoria and Washington. Rasool was recalled after a diplomatic fallout triggered by his remarks accusing former U.S. President Donald Trump of leading a “white supremacist movement.”



Tensions have further escalated over South Africa’s foreign policy stance particularly its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its contentious land reform efforts, both of which have drawn criticism from the U.S.



Analysts say the potential appointment of an Afrikaner envoy is a calculated effort by the Ramaphosa administration to repair relations with Washington and appeal to conservative sectors within the U.S. political landscape. However, the decision has not come without backlash. Some critics have described the move as capitulating to Western pressure.



As of today April 21, no final appointment has been announced.