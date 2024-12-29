Ramaphosa has dispatched his top envoy to Mozambique as the country grapples with violent protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dispatched his top envoy, Sydney Mufamadi, to Mozambique as the country grapples with violent protests staged-managed by the Frelimo party following contentious election results.

The unrest appeared to errupt after Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed the ruling FRELIMO party’s victory in the October elections despite acknowledging significant electoral irregularities.

The ruling revised FRELIMO candidate Daniel Chapo’s victory margin from 71% to 65%, while opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane’s share rose to 24% from 20%.

Mondlane denounced the decision as legitimizing election fraud, rejected the results, and called for mass protests.

Since October 21, over 100 deaths have been reported.

Since October 21, over 100 deaths have been reported.

Fires, barricades, teargas and other destruction have brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

Adding to the turmoil, Mondlane has gone into exile, citing threats to his life following the murders of two close aides.

From abroad, he has rallied his supporters to initiate a national shutdown, while calling for peaceful protests.

Although details of his meetings remain undisclosed, the envoy reiterated South Africa’s “readiness to support Mozambique during this challenging time.”

The intervention comes as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) also signals its willingness to mediate.

Calls for regional assistance have mounted amid fears that the crisis could destabilize neighbouring countries.

Mozambique’s post-election unrest highlights the fragility of its political landscape, with the ruling party accused of clinging to power at the expense of democratic processes.

As protests continue, all eyes are on regional powers like South Africa to broker peace and prevent further bloodshed.

