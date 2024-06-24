Ramaphosa instructs Lesufi to include DA members in his Cabinet

Sources have confirmed to IOL that President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to include members of the DA in his provincial cabinet.

Ramaphosa’s intervention comes after negotiations between Lesufi and the DA fell through, leading to Lesufi excluding the DA from his cabinet announcement.

Lesufi was scheduled to announce his new cabinet on Sunday, with notices also posted on social media, however hours later, the announcement was postponed – this after Ramaphosa’s reported intervention.

The DA had initially requested four MEC positions, while Lesufi countered with an offer of three positions.

A senior ANC source in Gauteng said that Lesufi was ready to proceed without the DA but Ramaphosa intervened.

“The President’s directive was clear – the inclusion of the DA is necessary to maintain the spirit of the GNU. Premier Lesufi must accommodate this directive despite the initial breakdown in negotiations,” said the source.