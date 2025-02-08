Ramaphosa plans to engage with Trump over aid suspension and invites him to G20 summit in South Africa



President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his intention to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump following the latter’s decision to suspend aid to South Africa.



This suspension was announced after Trump cited concerns over South Africa’s land expropriation policies and alleged human rights violations.



In response, President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of formal diplomatic channels, stating that he aims to address these issues without public disputes. He highlighted the United States as a significant global player and a crucial trading partner for South Africa.



Additionally, the South African government has extended an invitation to President Trump for a state visit during the upcoming G20 summit, which South Africa is set to host. This initiative underscores South Africa’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering constructive dialogue on matters of mutual interest.