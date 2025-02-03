Ramaphosa ready to engage with Trump over land reform and bilateral issues



President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed a commitment to engaging with the Trump administration over concerns related to the country’s land reform policy and other matters of bilateral interest.





The South African government has firmly rebutted claims made by former President Donald Trump, who accused the country of “confiscating” land and mistreating certain groups of people.



Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa’s Expropriation Act is not a confiscation tool but a constitutionally mandated process aimed at ensuring equitable land access for public use.





He reiterated that the law is designed to balance the need for land redistribution with the protection of property rights, in line with the country’s constitutional framework.



“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration on this issue, and we are confident that such discussions will foster a better understanding between our nations,” Ramaphosa said.





Despite Trump’s threats to cut funding, Ramaphosa highlighted that South Africa values its strategic relationship with the United States, particularly in areas such as trade and health.



While PEPFAR funding constitutes a significant portion of the country’s HIV/AIDS program, Ramaphosa pointed out that no other U.S. funding is received by South Africa.





As tensions over the land reform issue continue, South Africa remains open to dialogue, aiming to clarify its policies and strengthen its ties with the U.S.