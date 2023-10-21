Ramaphosa to attend Cairo summit on Gaza conflict

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to attend a peace summit in Cairo on Saturday, to discuss how to bring an end to the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

He was invited by Egypt’s president to join the talks, which will cover “the escalation of conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the urgent need for humanitarian support and make a call for the resumption of the peace process”, the South African presidency said in a statement.

It said that Mr Ramaphosa was “deeply concerned” about the attacks on civilians, the displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The South African leader had earlier said he was ready to mediate in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

He said his nation could draw on its experience of conflict resolution in Africa and beyond.